Gas Station TV screens bring national attention to search for baby boy abducted 44 years ago

What Raymond Green may look like at 44 years old (L); Sketch of what his abductor may look like 44 years later (R)

DETROIT – The face of a man who was abducted as an infant 44 years ago from his Atlanta, Georgia, home is being featured on Gas Station TV screens across the country.

Raymond Green was born on Nov. 1, 1978, in Atlanta, Georgia, to Donna. After giving birth at Grady Memorial Hospital, Donna befriended a woman who called herself “Lisa.” Five days later, that woman unexpectedly arrived at Donna’s front door and abducted Raymond, according to officials.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is partnering with GSTV to bring awareness to the case through screens at fuel pumps with the goal of identifying and locating Raymond. GSTV’s headquarters are in Detroit and they have more than 28,000 fuel retailers in 48 states.

The photo featured on Gas Station TV screens is a depiction of what Raymond might look like now at 44 years old. It was created by a forensic artist at NCMEC.

A forensic artist with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation created a sketch depicting “Lisa” from Donna’s memory. The GBI also created an age-progressed sketch to show what she might look like now. The suspect is described as a Black woman who is 5′6′' tall and has a mole on her face.

Sketch of Raymond’s abductor in 1978 (left) and age-progressed (right) (NCMEC)

Raymond’s mother spoke at a press conference last week and pleaded with the public to come forward with any information that could help.

“I want to thank GSTV for bringing his face nationwide,” Donna said. “I never would have thought 44 years later . . . I’m still looking for that little baby that I held in my arms. I believe he’s coming home.”

NCMEC and GSTV have partnered for the last several years to bring awareness to critical cases of missing children on gas station screens in certain locations. GSTV has shared more than 460 missing children’s posters.

“Our partnership with NCMEC has helped reunite missing children with their parents since 2019. Normally, we activate in any given 25 states at one time, so this effort marks a major step up in terms of scale,” said Violeta Ivezaj, SVP, Business Operations, GSTV. “By turning our screens to a single case for the first time, we hope to leverage the attention we have with our viewers and garner the visibility Raymond’s family needs to bring him home.”

The campaign to bring awareness to Raymond’s case on GSTV will run for two weeks.

If you have any information about Raymond Green, please call Crimestoppers Atlanta 404-577-TIPS (8477) or NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678.