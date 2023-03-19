Boston celebrates at a chilly St. Patrick’s Day parade

Re-enactors portraying members of the American forces during the Revolutionary War fire their muskets during the annual St. Patrick's Day parade, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Boston's South Boston neighborhood. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON – Boston held its St. Patrick’s Day parade on Sunday, an event Mayor Michelle Wu called one of the biggest events of the year for the city and a day for bringing people together.

Boston is home to one of the country’s largest Irish enclaves, and the parade typically draws about 1 million people.

The Democratic mayor said during a broadcast of the event that she was happy for sunny skies despite cold temperatures and blustery winds, adding, “we can handle it here in Boston.”

The temperature was 36 degrees Fahrenheit (2 degrees Celsius) when the procession stepped off in South Boston on Sunday afternoon. Cheering spectators decked out in green lined the route. Some held up large Irish flags that whipped in the wind.

Massachusetts Democratic Gov. Maura Healey said she was thrilled to take part and celebrate the immigrant community and recognize veterans and current service members.

Last year the parade returned after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic. Parade organizers decided to shorten the route last year.

This year the parade returned to its full route. Boston first responders led the procession.

The parade was hosted by the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council. This year's chief marshal was Coleman Nee, a veteran, CEO of Triangle, Inc., a nonprofit that helps people with disabilities, and a former state secretary of veterans' services.