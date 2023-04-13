Missing ‘Drake and Josh’ star Drake Bell considered endangered in Florida

Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on July 25, 2018.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Police are searching for missing “Drake and Josh” star Drake Bell in Florida, and they consider him to be in danger.

The Daytona Beach Police Department posted on Facebook at 9:43 a.m. Thursday, April 13, that they are searching for the 36-year-old Bell, whose full name is Jared Drake Bell.

He is believed to be traveling in a gray 2022 BMW. He was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Mainland High School in Daytona Beach.

Police said he is considered “missing and endangered.”

Bell is best known for playing Drake on the Nickelodeon show “Drake and Josh” and for his role on “The Amanda Show.” He has also appeared in a long list of other shows, movies, and animated series. Recently, Bell competed on MTV’s “The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars 2.”

He has also been in the spotlight for pleading guilty to driving under the influence and attempted endangerment of children. The latter plea earned him two years of probation.

Anyone who sees Bell or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 386-671-5207 or email wallacejayson@dbpd.us.