Officials make contact with ‘Drake and Josh’ star Drake Bell, say he is safe

Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on July 25, 2018.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Officials have made contact with “Drake and Josh” star Drake Bell, and they said he is safe.

Bell, 36, was declared “missing and endangered” on Thursday morning. Police said they were searching for him after he went missing Wednesday night, April 12, in the area of Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, Florida.

“At this time, we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe,” Daytona Beach police said at 1:26 p.m. Thursday.

Bell is best known for playing Drake on the Nickelodeon show “Drake and Josh” and for his role on “The Amanda Show.” He has also appeared in a long list of other shows, movies, and animated series. Recently, Bell competed on MTV’s “The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars 2.”

He has also been in the spotlight for pleading guilty to driving under the influence and attempted endangerment of children. The latter plea earned him two years of probation.