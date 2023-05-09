LIVE STREAM: Jury reaches verdict in suit accusing Trump of rape

NEW YORK – Jurors have reached a verdict in a lawsuit accusing former President Donald Trump of raping advice columnist E. Jean Carroll.
---> UPDATE: Jury rejects claim of rape against Trump, awards accuser $2M
Carroll, one of more than a dozen women who accused Trump of sexual assault or harassment, went public in 2019 with her allegation that the Republican raped her in the dressing room of a posh Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s.
Trump, 76, chose not to attend the civil trial, but he has said he never encountered Carroll at the store and didn’t know her. He has called her a “nut job” who invented “a fraudulent and false story” to sell a memoir.
Carroll, 79, is seeking unspecified damages, plus a retraction of what she said were Trump’s defamatory denials of her claims.