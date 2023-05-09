LIVE STREAM: Jury reaches verdict in suit accusing Trump of rape

In this image taken from video released by Kaplan Hecker & Fink, former President Donald Trump answers questions during his Oct. 19, 2022, deposition for his trial against writer E. Jean Carroll. The video recording of Trump being questioned about the rape allegations against him was made public for the first time Friday, May 5, 2023, providing a glimpse of the Republican's emphatic, often colorful denials. (Kaplan Hecker & Fink via AP)

NEW YORK – Jurors have reached a verdict in a lawsuit accusing former President Donald Trump of raping advice columnist E. Jean Carroll.

The verdict was to be announced at 3 p.m. in a federal courtroom in New York City. Watch live in the player below:

---> UPDATE: Jury rejects claim of rape against Trump, awards accuser $2M

Carroll, one of more than a dozen women who accused Trump of sexual assault or harassment, went public in 2019 with her allegation that the Republican raped her in the dressing room of a posh Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s.

Trump, 76, chose not to attend the civil trial, but he has said he never encountered Carroll at the store and didn’t know her. He has called her a “nut job” who invented “a fraudulent and false story” to sell a memoir.

Carroll, 79, is seeking unspecified damages, plus a retraction of what she said were Trump’s defamatory denials of her claims.