Mega Millions jackpot surges past $1B after no ticket matches all 6 numbers

The Mega Millions jackpot surged past $1 billion after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night.

Here are the winning Mega Millions numbers for July 28, 2023: 5, 10, 28, 52, 63, and gold Mega Ball 18.

The estimated jackpot has reached $1.05 billion ($527.9 million cash). The next drawing is set for Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. The prize is estimated to be the fourth-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever.

The last jackpot was won in New York on April 18. Tuesday’s drawing will be the 30th without a jackpot winner.

There were 3,157,597 winning tickets across all tiers in Friday’s drawing. The Megaplier multiplies all non-jackpot prizes by a factor of 2x to 5x and Friday’s Megaplier was 5x.

Someone in Pennsylvania won $5 million when they matched five white balls for the game’s second-tier prize and had the Megaplier. Another ticket in Pennsylvania, and tickets in Arizona, California, and New York won $1 million when they matched all five white balls.

Across the country, 92 tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the third-tier prize. Fourteen of those tickets are worth $50,000 each, because they also included the optional Megaplier. The other 78 win the standard $10,000 each.

A ticket purchased in Westland on Friday, July 21, matched all white balls in that drawing to win the $1 million prize.

How to play Mega Millions

Mega Millons drawings take place every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

Each Mega Millions play is $2. For an additional $1 per play, players can add a “Megaplier” that can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to five times.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. They can be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com or one of 10,500 retailers around the state until 10:45 p.m. the day of the drawing.