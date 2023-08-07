Boater missing for day and a half rescued off Florida coast in half-submerged boat

In this image made from a video provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, Charles Gregory, 25, left, is helped on board a Coast Guard boat 12 miles off the coast of St. Augustine, Fla., Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Gregory was last seen late Thursday leaving the Lighthouse Park boat ramp in St. Augustine. His family reported him missing Friday evening when he hadn't returned. Gregory did not need medical attention. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A boater who had been missing for more than a day and a half was rescued off the Florida coast in a half-submerged boat, authorities said.

The Coast Guard rescued 25-year-old Charles Gregory 12 miles off St. Augustine, Florida, on Saturday morning after he went missing on a 12-foot flat-bottomed boat.

A Coast Guard aircrew spotted him sitting in his partially submerged boat, and he was rescued by a Coast Guard boat crew. He didn't need any medical attention, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

Gregory was last seen Thursday night leaving the Lighthouse Park boat ramp in St. Augustine. His family reported him missing Friday evening when he hadn't returned.