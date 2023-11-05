Tyson recalls dino nuggets after person reports minor injury

Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 30,000 pounds of its dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets after people reported finding small metal pieces in the chicken.

Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 30,000 pounds of its dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets after people reported finding small metal pieces in the chicken.

The issue was discovered after people reported to Tyson that they found small metal pieces in the chicken nuggets. One person reported a minor injury to their mouth after eating a nugget.

There have been no additional reports of illness or injury. Anyone with concerns should contact their healthcare provider.

The bags have the establishment number “P-7211″ on the back of the package. They were shipped to distributors in nine states, including Michigan. The other states are Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin

The frozen chicken patties were produced on Sept. 5, 2023. The following product is included in the recall:

29-oz. Plastic bag packages containing “Tyson FULLY COOKED FUN NUGGETS BREADED SHAPED CHICKEN PATTIES” with a Best If Used By date of SEP 04, 2024, and lot codes 2483BRV0207, 2483BRV0208, 2483BRV0209 and 2483BRV0210.

Anyone who still has this project product should throw it away or return it to where they purchased it.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Tyson Consumer Relations at 855-382-3101.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.