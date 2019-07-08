ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Monday, July 8, 2019

Jeffrey Epstein charged with running sex trafficking ring
Federal prosecutors in New York unsealed a criminal indictment Monday charging billionaire Jeffrey Epstein with having operated a sex trafficking ring in which he sexually abused dozens of underage girls, allegations that have circulated around the politically connected businessman for years.
Around the country:
- Puerto Rico: Authorities say a toddler apparently slipped from her grandfather's hands and fell to her death from a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico. Read more.
- Mississippi: Along Mississippi's Gulf Coast, all 21 of the state's beaches have been shut down for swimming due to a blue-green harmful algal bloom. Read more.
- California: After two tremors last week, California's governor vowed that a state-wide early alert program will be coming out "shortly." Read more.
POLITICS headlines:
- Affordable Care Act faces new court test
- Trump: 'I want the press to go in and see' migrant detention centers
- DOJ says new legal team will take over census case
- Michael Avenatti due in court on embezzlement charges
Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce dies at age 20
Actor Cameron Boyce, who starred in the Disney Channel's television shows and series, has died at age 20.
More ENTERTAINMENT headlines:
- Kevin Spacey pretrial hearing may bring actor, accuser face-to-face
- Stevie Wonder says he's getting kidney transplant this fall
- 'We're crazy, that's what makes us special,' says Megan Rapinoe
- Heather Mills reaches settlement over phone hacking
