ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Monday, July 8, 2019

Jeffrey Epstein charged with running sex trafficking ring

Federal prosecutors in New York unsealed a criminal indictment Monday charging billionaire Jeffrey Epstein with having operated a sex trafficking ring in which he sexually abused dozens of underage girls, allegations that have circulated around the politically connected businessman for years.

Read about it here.

Around the country:

Puerto Rico: Authorities say a toddler apparently slipped from her grandfather's hands and fell to her death from a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico. Read more.

Authorities say a toddler apparently slipped from her grandfather's hands and fell to her death from a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico. Read more. Mississippi: Along Mississippi's Gulf Coast, all 21 of the state's beaches have been shut down for swimming due to a blue-green harmful algal bloom. Read more.

Along Mississippi's Gulf Coast, all 21 of the state's beaches have been shut down for swimming due to a blue-green harmful algal bloom. Read more. California: After two tremors last week, California's governor vowed that a state-wide early alert program will be coming out "shortly." Read more.

POLITICS headlines:

Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce dies at age 20

Actor Cameron Boyce, who starred in the Disney Channel's television shows and series, has died at age 20.

Read about it here.

More ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.