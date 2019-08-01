ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Thursday, August 1, 2019

N.J. will allow terminally ill to end their lives

Terminally ill adults in New Jersey will now be able to ask for medical help to end their lives. In April, Gov. Phil Murphy signed the Medical Aid in Dying for the Terminally Ill Act. It goes into effect Thursday.

Ohio: Five Columbus, Ohio, police officers face disciplinary measures in connection with the July 2018 arrest of Stormy Daniels at a local club, police said Wednesday. Read more.

Impossible Whopper goes nationwide at Burger King

Burger King will begin selling the plant-based Impossible Whopper nationwide next week after a successful run in six regions.

Takeaways from the Democratic debate's second night

The second night in Detroit featured the most bitter exchanges of the 2020 primary race yet, with former Obama administration colleagues unloading on each other over immigration, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey blasting Biden's record on criminal justice and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio facing criticism from both protesters and Democratic rivals for not yet having fired the police officer who was accused of fatally choking Eric Garner.

