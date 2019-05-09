ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Thursday, May 9, 2019

Denver decriminalizes hallucinogenic mushrooms

Denver has become the first American city to decriminalize hallucinogenic mushrooms, the city's elections division said.

Read about it here.

Around the country:

California: A California woman who was accused of trying to drown a baby she had just given birth to in a McDonald's restroom will not serve jail time, according to court documents. Read more.

A California woman who was accused of trying to drown a baby she had just given birth to in a McDonald's restroom will not serve jail time, according to court documents. Read more. Atlanta: A Georgia woman is accused of fatally shooting a man who tried to leave the scene of a crash near Highway 85. Read more.

A Georgia woman is accused of fatally shooting a man who tried to leave the scene of a crash near Highway 85. Read more. Florida: An altercation erupted into gunfire at a bar inside a mall in Florida, leaving one person dead and two others injured, authorities said early Thursday. Read more.

An altercation erupted into gunfire at a bar inside a mall in Florida, leaving one person dead and two others injured, authorities said early Thursday. Read more. Denver: Just one day after attackers opened fire on their school, killing a young hero and wounding eight others, students at Colorado's STEM School Highlands Ranch walked out of a vigil in protest. Read more.

Just one day after attackers opened fire on their school, killing a young hero and wounding eight others, students at Colorado's STEM School Highlands Ranch walked out of a vigil in protest. Read more. Oregon: Tens of thousands of frustrated teachers were airing their grievances at protests across the state Wednesday. But unlike with other teacher walkouts, these educators aren't fighting for higher raises. Read more.

Colorado shooting suspects appear in court

The two suspects accused of carrying out a mass shooting at a Denver-area charter school made their first appearances in court Wednesday.

Read about it here.

Co-founder: It's time to break up Facebook

Chris Hughes helped Mark Zuckerberg transform Facebook from a dorm-room project into a real business. Now, he's calling for the company to be broken up.

Read about it here.

Uber drivers go on strike to protest low pay

Uber drivers around the world are logging out of the company's app to protest its compensation policies ahead of a blockbuster public offering.

Read about it here.

POLITICS headlines:

ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.