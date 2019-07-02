ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Tuesday, July 2, 2019

Report: CPB agents joke about migrants death
US Customs and Border Protection officials say they are investigating "disturbing social media activity" after a published report of a closed Facebook group for current and former Border Patrol agents that reportedly features jokes about migrant deaths, derogatory comments about Latina lawmakers and a lewd meme involving at least one of them.
Around the country:
- San Francisco: San Francisco Mayor London Breed has signed an ordinance that effectively bans e-cigarette sales within the city -- the first of its kind in the United States. Read more.
- Maryland: A man allegedly assaulted a Maryland public library board member during a Drag Queen Storytime library event. Read more.
- Illinois: A black man says he was racially profiled by white police officers while he was being treated at an Illinois hospital and went for a walk hooked up to an IV drip. Read more.
- Boston: The FBI and Massachusetts state police are investigating after three members of a group that plans to hold a "Straight Pride Parade" in Boston next month reported receiving suspicious packages in the mail Monday. Read more.
- Texas: A 30-year-old Honduran man died in ICE custody Sunday in a hospital in Humble, Texas, the agency said. Read more.
Big business to Supreme Court: Defend LGBTQ people
More than 200 corporations, including many of America' best-known companies, are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to rule that federal civil rights law bans job discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.
Lawmakers lash out following border facility tours
Democratic members of Congress decried the treatment of detained immigrants in border detention facilities following a tour of one such building here that has come under scrutiny following reports of squalid conditions.
More POLITICS headlines:
- Study: Trump proposal could put needs of migrant children at risk
- Poll: Democrats see Sanders as the best to handle health care
- CNN Poll: Harris and Warren rise and Biden slides after first Democratic debates
- Yes, there will be tanks at Trump's Fourth of July event
- US threatens new tariffs on EU goods worth $4 billion
- Booker announces his ideal immigration plan
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs found dead
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs was found dead Monday in a hotel room, Southlake police said.
More SPORTS and ENTERTAINMENT headlines:
- Nike featuring Betsy Ross flag canceled after backlash
- Scooter Braun has reached out to Taylor Swift, source says
- 'Kindergarten Cop' actor Richard Tyson jailed in Alabama
- Spotify will no longer let artists upload their own music
