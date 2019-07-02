ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Tuesday, July 2, 2019

Report: CPB agents joke about migrants death

US Customs and Border Protection officials say they are investigating "disturbing social media activity" after a published report of a closed Facebook group for current and former Border Patrol agents that reportedly features jokes about migrant deaths, derogatory comments about Latina lawmakers and a lewd meme involving at least one of them.

Around the country:

San Francisco: San Francisco Mayor London Breed has signed an ordinance that effectively bans e-cigarette sales within the city -- the first of its kind in the United States. Read more.

Big business to Supreme Court: Defend LGBTQ people

More than 200 corporations, including many of America' best-known companies, are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to rule that federal civil rights law bans job discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.

Lawmakers lash out following border facility tours

Democratic members of Congress decried the treatment of detained immigrants in border detention facilities following a tour of one such building here that has come under scrutiny following reports of squalid conditions.

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs found dead

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs was found dead Monday in a hotel room, Southlake police said.

