Police say Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs found dead in hotel room

ARLINGTON, Texas - Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs was found dead Monday in a hotel room, Southlake police said.

Skaggs was 27 years old and would have turned 28 on July 13.

Southlake police said they got a report at 2:18 p.m. Monday of an unconscious man in a room at the Hilton hotel at 1400 Plaza Place. Officers arrived, found Skaggs in the room and pronounced him dead.

The cause of Skaggs' death has not been disclosed. No foul play is suspected, police said.

"It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas," the Angels posted in a Twitter statement. "Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Carli, and his entire family during this devastating time."

The Angels were scheduled to play the Texas Rangers on Monday. The game was postponed due to the news, Rangers officials announced.

"The Texas Rangers organization wants to express its deepest sympathies to the family of Tyler Skaggs and to the entire Angels organization on this shocking loss," the Rangers tweeted in a statement. "The thoughts and prayers of every member of the Texas Rangers and all of their fans are with the Angels organization at this difficult time."

Skaggs was born in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.

"We would like to extend our condolences to the Skaggs family and to the Los Angeles Angels organization," Southlake police said.

Skaggs was drafted in the first round by the Angels in 2009 and traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks the following year. He made his MLB debut as a 20-year-old in 2012 with the Diamondbacks.

The Angels traded for Skaggs in December 2013 as part of the deal that sent Mark Trumbo to Arizona and Adam Eaton to the Chicago White Sox.

He pitched in 96 games over his seven-year career, striking out 476 batters in 520.2 innings with a 4.41 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 3.1 WAR.

Monday's game will be made up at a later date, Rangers officials said.

