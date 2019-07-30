ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Capital One investigating massive hack
In one of the biggest data breaches ever, a hacker gained access to more than 100 million Capital One customers' accounts and credit card applications earlier this year.
Around the country:
- Indiana: What's the cost of a parking ticket in Muncie, Indiana? A donation of cat food or supplies for a local animal shelter. Read more.
- Maryland: TSA agents are used to finding strange and alarming objects in travelers' luggage, whether it's snakes, switchblades or swords. The latest addition to that list: a missile launcher. Read more.
- Texas: A Texas woman struggled, cursed and used a racial epithet at officers as she was arrested on charges of leaving her baby asleep in a running car while she went into a local nightclub, KWTX reported. Read more.
- New York: Brandon Clark, who is accused of killing 17-year-old Bianca Devins, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, according to his attorney, Luke Nebush of the Oneida County Public Defender's Office. Read more.
Perseid meteor shower begins Aug. 2
Moonless nights will make the spectacle of the annual Perseid meteor shower even more scintillating this weekend for much of the world between August 2 and August 4.
Earth hits the red on resources
As of July 29, humanity has officially used up more ecological resources this year than the Earth can regenerate by the end of the year. The occasion even has a name: Earth Overshoot Day.
Uber lays off 400 people on its marketing team
The newly-public company confirmed Monday that around 400 of the roughly 1,200 people in its marketing unit are being let go as part of a broader restructuring of the department.
A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to assault
American rapper A$AP Rocky pleaded not guilty to assault charges in a Swedish court on Tuesday, on the first day of a trial that has grabbed the attention of US President Donald Trump and the world's media.
