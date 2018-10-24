CNN says its offices in New York have been evacuated due to a suspicious package

NEW YORK - CNN said its offices in New York have been evacuated because of a suspicious package.
The media outlet said NYPD is responding to a suspicious device discovered in Time Warner Center, where CNN is based, in New York, according to a law enforcement source.
CNN has evacuated its newsroom as a precaution.
Scene outside CNN NY HQ right now. #NYPD Bomb squad here. @CNNnewsroom pic.twitter.com/avUVaSKDRu — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) October 24, 2018
