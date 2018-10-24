Secret Service: 2 'suspicious packages' addressed to Obama, Clinton intercepted

Hillary Clinton stands with President Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton during an election eve rally on November 7, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK - The United State Secret Service said it intercepted two suspicious packages on Tuesday and Wednesday that were addressed to former First Lady Hillary Clinton in Westchester County and to former President Barack Obama.

Here is the statement from Secret Service:

The U.S. Secret Service has intercepted two suspicious packages addressed to Secret Service protectees.

Late on October 23, 2018, the Secret Service recovered a single package addressed to Former First Lady Hillary Clinton in Westchester County, New York. Early this morning, October 24, 2018, a second package addressed to the residence of Former President Barack Obama was intercepted by Secret Service personnel in Washington, DC.

The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such. Both packages were intercepted prior to being delivered to their intended location.

The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them.

The Secret Service has initiated a full scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state, and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible.

NEW: CNN says its offices in New York have been evacuated due to a suspicious package

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.