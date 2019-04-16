College student dies after falling from cliff while posing for picture, Arkansas police say

Andrea Norton, 20, died Saturday after falling from a cliff while posing for a picture, police say. (Briar Cliff University)

JASPER, Ark. - A college student died Saturday after falling from a cliff in northwestern Arkansas while posing for a picture, according to police.

Andrea Norton, 20, was killed when she accidentally fell from Hawksbill Crag, a popular hiking destination, reports the Sioux City Journal. She was a native of Hot Springs, South Dakota and studied at Briar Cliff University.

Norton was visiting the rock formation while on a hiking trip with her college friends, according to her obituary. Investigators said when she was posing for a photo when she repositioned herself and fell about 100 feet.

In a Facebook post Sunday night, Briar Cliff described Norton as "a passionate environmental science major, exemplary student and dedicated athlete."

Norton attended Briar Cliff under scholarship for symphony choir and women's volleyball, her obituary says. She was a triple major in biology, environmental science and global studies.

We are saddened by the unexpected passing of our beloved teammate Andrea Norton. #22 on the court, #1 in our hearts. Thank you for the prayers, calls, texts and emails. As Dre would say: Greater is he that is in you than he that is in the world. 1 John 4:4 #BattleOn pic.twitter.com/PRRJa11Wfs — Briar Cliff Women’s Volleyball (@Cliff_WVB) April 14, 2019

According to Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler, the crag where Norton died is considered one of Arkansas' most photographed hiking areas, and several people have died there in recent years.

A 20-year-old South Dakota woman died this morning after she fell off Hawksbill Crag in Newton County. The sheriff says Andrea Norton goes to school in Sioux City, Iowa. She was w/ other students. Witnesses say she repositioned herself for a photo when she fell. pic.twitter.com/D0fhOTO36G — Stephanie Sharp (@stephmsharp) April 13, 2019

