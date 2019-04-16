National

College student dies after falling from cliff while posing for picture, Arkansas police say

Andrea Norton, 20, fell from Hawksbill Crag

By Brian Newlin

Andrea Norton, 20, died Saturday after falling from a cliff while posing for a picture, police say. (Briar Cliff University)

JASPER, Ark. - A college student died Saturday after falling from a cliff in northwestern Arkansas while posing for a picture, according to police.

Andrea Norton, 20, was killed when she accidentally fell from Hawksbill Crag, a popular hiking destination, reports the Sioux City Journal. She was a native of Hot Springs, South Dakota and studied at Briar Cliff University.

Norton was visiting the rock formation while on a hiking trip with her college friends, according to her obituary. Investigators said when she was posing for a photo when she repositioned herself and fell about 100 feet.

In a Facebook post Sunday night, Briar Cliff described Norton as "a passionate environmental science major, exemplary student and dedicated athlete."

Norton attended Briar Cliff under scholarship for symphony choir and women's volleyball, her obituary says. She was a triple major in biology, environmental science and global studies.

According to Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler, the crag where Norton died is considered one of Arkansas' most photographed hiking areas, and several people have died there in recent years.

