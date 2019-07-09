Detroit police working to ID suspects in nonfatal car wash shooting

DETROIT - Police said they are working to identify and locate suspects wanted in connection with a nonfatal shooting.

The shooting happened on Detroit's west side on June 28 at 2:30 a.m., according to police. Police said a 36-year-old man was speaking with a customer outside the Classic Car Wash in the 15000 block of Grand River Road when three men approached him.

Police said two of the men acted as lookouts while the third revealed a weapon and announced a robbery. Police said the victim and the armed man struggled and the victim was shot. The trio fled on foot.

The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury. Police released surveillance photos of two of the three suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Police working to ID suspects wanted in connection with non-fatal shooting. (Detroit police)

