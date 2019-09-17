'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek undergoing chemotherapy again after numbers go 'sky high'

DETROIT - "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek revealed he is undergoing chemotherapy again for pancreatic cancer due to a setback following his first round of treatment for the disease.

Trebek, 79, told "Good Morning America" that he had responded so well to treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer that doctors stopped chemotherapy and started immunotherapy treatment.

But Trebek said his numbers went "sky-high" and he lost 12 pounds, so he's undergoing another round of chemotherapy.

Trebek revealed his cancer diagnosis in March and returned to tape season 36 of the game show in August.

He told "Good Morning America" that the chemotherapy has taken a toll on his body and sometimes causes "excruciating pain" and leaves him tired and nauseous.

Trebek said he sometimes feels a surge of sadness and depression, but it doesn't last long.

He said he still plans to work as long as he can.

