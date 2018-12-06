LIVE STREAMING: Coverage of Pres. George H.W. Bush's funeral service in Texas

HOUSTON - A final funeral will be held in Texas on Thursday for former President George H.W. Bush after a Washington funeral on Wednesday.

Here is the Thursday schedule (All times in CST):

Thursday, December 6, 10:00 a.m. CST Funeral Service St. Martin’s Episcopal Church

Thursday, December 6, 11:15 a.m. CST Departure Ceremony St. Martin’s Episcopal Church

Thursday, December 6, 12:30 p.m. CST Departure Ceremony Union Pacific Railroad Westfield Auto Facility

Thursday, December 6, 3:45 p.m. CST Arrival Ceremony Texas A&M University

Thursday, December 6, 4:15 p.m. CST Arrival and Interment George Bush Presidential Library & Museum

Bush saluted with praise, humor, cannons at capital farewell

George H.W. Bush was celebrated with high praise and loving humor Wednesday as the nation bade farewell to the man who was America’s 41st president and the last to fight for the U.S. in wartime. Three former presidents looked on at Washington National Cathedral as a fourth — George W. Bush — eulogized his dad.

“To us,” the son said of the father, “his was the brightest of a thousand points of light.”

After three days of funeral events in Washington, Bush was headed home to Texas for more ceremony and then his burial Thursday. After the cathedral service, the hearse and a long motorcade drove to the National Mall to pass by the World War II Memorial, a nod to the late president’s service as a World War II Navy pilot, then arrived at Joint Base Andrews.

Cannon roared again, “Hail to the Chief” was played for Bush for a final time in the capital and the plane with his casket and Bush family members aboard took off for Houston. He died Friday at age 94.

George W. Bush broke down briefly at the end of his eulogy while invoking the daughter his parents lost when she was 3 and his mother, Barbara, who died in April. He took comfort in knowing “Dad is hugging Robin and holding Mom’s hand again.”

For all the somber tributes to the late president’s public service and strength of character, laughter filled the cathedral time after time. The late president’s eulogists — son included — noted Bush’s tendency to tangle his words and show his goofy side.

