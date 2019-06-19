Local 4 WDIV's 'Criss-Cross Crash' wins National Murrow Award

Local 4 WDIV's own Alex Atwell and Hans Ihlenfeldt are the proud recipients of a National Murrow Award.

The photojournalists' coverage of figure-eight racing with school buses and boats at the Flat Rock Speedway -- "Criss-Cross Crash" -- won the "Excellence in Sound" award for large market television.

Watch the winning piece above.

The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971.

Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of electronic journalism.

View all of the 2019 winners here.

