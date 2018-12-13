Man rescued after 2 days trapped in grease vent of vacant Chinese restaurant, California police say

Firefighters in California on Wednesday rescued a man who was trapped in the grease vent of a vacant Chinese restaurant for two days, police said. (Alameda County Sheriff's Office)

SAN LORENZO, Ca. - A man was rescued Wednesday morning after spending two days trapped in the grease vent of a vacant Chinese restaurant, police said.

According to authorities, a person heard a faint voice calling for help from the restaurant about 9:30 a.m. and called the Alameda County Fire Department.

First responders determined that the voice was coming from a roof vent and discovered a 29-year-old man trapped in a metal grease duct running from the roof to the kitchen. The man was covered in grease and oil and could not move, police said.

It took firefighters an hour to extract the man, who was dehydrated and physically exhausted, according to officials. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

Officials said it is unlikely the man would have survived another day in the vent.

Authorities are conducting a trespassing and vandalism investigation to determine whether the man intended to commit a burglary.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.