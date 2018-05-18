Shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas: 8-10 people killed

There was a shooting May 18, 2018 at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas. (KPRC)

SANTA FE, Texas - At least one person is in custody after as many as eight people were killed in a shooting Friday morning at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas.

UPDATE: Texas high school shooting: Possible explosives found

KPRC Houston reports eight to 10 people were killed in the shooting along with multiple others injured, including a police officer.

Video from KPRC's coverage shows law enforcement at the school with the Life Flight helicopter. Several ambulances were parked outside the school and two more medical helicopters landed at the school.

The school has been secured and this is no longer considered an active shooter situation. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet that two people have been taken into custody and that an officer is being treated for injuries.

Students said they thought it was a drill until they heard gunshots. Teachers told them to run from the school. One student told KPRC she and friend ran into the forest nearby for safety and called her mother.

Emergency personnel respond to a shooting May 18, 2018 at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas. (KPRC)

The Santa Fe Independent School District posted this message to its website:

"This morning an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter. The situation is active, but has been contained. There have been confirmed injuries. Details will be released as we receive updated information. Law enforcement will continue to secure the building and initiate all emergency management protocols to release and move students to another location. All other campuses are operating under their regular schedules.

At this time, students from the high school are being transported by SFISD transportation to the Alamo Gym located at 13306 Highway 6. Parents may reunite with their students at this location.

The district will continue to keep you updated as information is available. Safety and communication are our top priorities."

The high school is about 30 miles from Houston in Galveston County.

