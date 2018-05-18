Texas high school shooting: Explosives found

SANTA FE, Texas - Authorities say explosive devices have been found at and adjacent to the Texas high school where a shooting left as many as 10 people dead.

There's no indication how many devices have been found. Police have asked the public to "remain vigilant" and to call 911 if they see any suspicious items in the area.

The Santa Fe Independent School District said in a statement Friday that authorities are in the process of rendering the devices safe.

#UPDATE There have been explosive devices found in the high school and surrounding areas adjacent to the high school. Because of the threat of explosive items, community members should be on the look-out for suspicious packages and anything that looks out of place. — Santa Fe ISD (@SantaFeISD) May 18, 2018

The school outside Houston went on lockdown around 8 a.m. after an active shooting was reported.

Harris County Sherriff Ed Gonzalez Harris County says as many as 10 people may have been killed during a shooting at Santa Fe High School.

The sheriff says one person is in custody and a second person has been detained.

