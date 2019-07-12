Video: Ohio murder victim's sons attack killer in court

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - Violence broke out in an Ohio courtroom this week when the sons of a murdered woman attacked her killer during his sentencing hearing.

The hearing was being held for Dale Williams, 62, who pleaded guilty to murder in the 2017 shooting death of 46-year-old Elizabeth Pledger-Stewart, reported WFMJ.

The victim's daughter was about to make a statement in court ahead of Williams' sentencing when "her brother lunged at Williams and was followed by another brother who was tased by deputies as he leaped over a courtroom railing," WFMJ reports.

The video shows the emotional and chaotic scene from the courtroom. Watch it above.

Both men were arrested in court. WTAP reports they will serve 30-days in jail for contempt of court.

The sentencing had to be postponed.

RELATED:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.