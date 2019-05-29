Video shows white Mississippi campground manager pulling gun on black couple having picnic

A white campground manager in Mississippi has been fired after video showed her pulling a gun on a black couple Sunday. (Jessica Richardson / Facebook)

STARKVILLE, Miss. - A white campground manager in Mississippi has been fired after video showed her pulling a gun on a black couple trying to have a picnic Sunday, according to a report from WCBI.

In a Facebook post, Jessica Richardson described the confrontation she and her husband had with the unidentified manager.

"Today was a beautiful day so my husband (who's a vet), our 2 year old dog, and myself, decided to Google a lake to visit and have a picnic," Richardson wrote. "We found a lake located in starkville, ms and decided to visit."

The couple visited Oktibbeha County Lake in Starkville, a Kampgrounds of America (KOA) location.

"Not five mins later a truck pulls up and a white lady screams at us, she then jumps out of her truck with a Gun. And proceeded to point it at the 3 of us, simply because we didnt make reservations."

The video shows a woman in a KOA shirt confronting the couple while holding a gun. She is heard telling the couple that they needed reservations.

"We didn't know. The only thing you had to do was tell us to leave," Richardson is heard saying in the video. "We would have left. You didn't have to pull a gun."

Watch the video below:

Richardson said that after the confrontation, they went to the office and spoke with the woman's husband, who is also a manager. They were reportedly told that they did not need a reservation to visit the lake.

KOA provided the following statement to WCBI on Tuesday:

Kampgrounds of America does not condone the use of a firearm in any manner on our properties or those owned and operated by our franchisees. The employee involved in the incident has been relieved of her duties at the Starkville KOA.

Watch WCBI's report below:

