WATCH LIVE: Trump remarks on Putin summit during Congressional meeting

President Donald Trump answers a question during a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin after their summit on July 16, 2018, in Helsinki, Finland.

LIVE at 2 p.m.: President Trump holds a meeting with members of Congress, where he is expected to remark on his trip to Helsinki, where he met with Russian President Putin.

Watch live here:

The Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee wants Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to brief Capitol Hill about President Donald Trump's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Sen. Bob Corker told reporters that Pompeo will "hopefully" come before the panel next week.

The Tennessee Republican sees it as a "first step" as lawmakers consider responding to the Trump-Putin summit.

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said senators want Pompeo to come up "to tell us, was there any deal struck in that two hour meeting?"

Lawmakers were floating various responses after Trump publicly doubted the intelligence community's findings that Russia interfered in the 2016 election and suggested he believed Putin's denials.

Corker said: "We want to think through what we do so it benefits our country."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.