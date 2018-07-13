Woman bit off fingertip because victim was twerking on her, West Virginia prosecutor says

Latasha Barrett, 31, was charged with malicious wounding after she allegedly bit a woman's finger off in a twerking dispute. (South Central Regional Jail)

CHARLESTON, W. Va. - A West Virginia woman has been charged after police said a twerking dispute led to her biting off another woman's fingertip Wednesday.

Latasha Barrett, 31, was arrested around midnight Wednesday and charged with malicious wounding, the Chaleston Gazette-Mail reports. Police said the incident began as a verbal argument with an acquaintance before escalating into a physical altercation.

Barrett allegedly bit off the tip of the victim's left index finger. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said. Her condition is unknown at this time.

This is Latasha Barrett heading to her arraignment. Police say Barrett was having an argument with a woman she knew, and when the argument escalated, Barrett bit the tip of the woman's finger off. She is charged with malicious wounding. The victim was taken to hospital. pic.twitter.com/QTkvPdVZgg — Kalea Gunderson (@KaleaWCHS) July 12, 2018

During the arraignment, a prosecutor said the fight started because Barrett was upset over the victim twerking on her, according to Fox 11 Charleston. The prosecutor also showed the magistrate a picture of the victim's finger.

The Gazette-Mail reports that Barrett is being held in jail with her bail set at $20,000 property or 10 percent cash.

