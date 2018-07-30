Woman shoots husband to death over pornography purchase, Arkansas police say

Patricia Hill (left) admitted to shooting her husband, Frank Hill (right), after he purchased video pornography, according to investigators. (Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

WHITE HALL, Ark. - A woman in Arkansas admitted to fatally shooting her husband Saturday after he purchased pornography, police said.

Patricia Hill, 69, was arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of her husband, 65-year-old Frank Hill, according to a release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a call from Patricia Hill about 3 p.m. Saturday. She stated that she had shot her husband at home, police said.

Deputies said when they arrived at the home about 36 miles south of Little Rock, they found Patricia standing in the front yard. The body of her husband was found on the floor of a utility shed. Patricia was immediately detained, police said.

Frank Hill had suffered at least two gunshot wounds to the head and leg, police said. Paramedics arrived on the scene, but Frank was pronounced dead a short time later, according to the release.

Patricia told investigators that she confronted her husband over a purchase of video pornography that she disagreed with, the release said. Patricia had canceled the purchase, but her husband managed to place a subsequent order, according to investigators.

Patricia said she told her husband to leave, but he refused, the release said. That's when she retrieved a .22 caliber pistol from the home, went back to the shed and shot her husband twice, according to investigators. Patricia said she then called 911 to report the shooting.

Patricia told investigators there were never any physical fights between her and her husband. Police do not believe the incident had anything to do with self defense.

Patricia Hill is currently being held at the W.C. “Dub” Brassell Adult Detention Center without bond, police said.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.