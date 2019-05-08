Nationwide Lyft, Uber strike over wages expected to affect Detroit Metro Airport travelers

ROMULUS, Mich. - Lyft and Uber drivers feel the percentage of money they make isn't enough, so many of them are planning a strike Wednesday.

Those who rely on the ride-sharing services, especially travelers needing rides to and from Metro Detroit Airport, will likely be affected by the nationwide strike over wages.

"It doesn't balance out. We don't make enough to cover our cost, the maintenance cost," Uber driver Naeem said.

Nareem has driven for Uber for three years and he has been questioning why the amount of fares the company keeps continues to rise.

"In the beginning, it was 25 percent and now it's almost 49 percent," he said.

Drivers said they are striking to get the companies' attention, even if it only hurts the businesses' profits for a day.

Both rideshare services released statements regarding drivers' wages.

Lyft's statement:

"Lyft drivers’ hourly earnings have increased over the last two years, and they have earned more than $10B on the Lyft platform. Over 75 percent drive less than 10 hours a week to supplement their existing jobs. On average, Lyft drivers earn over $20 per hour. We know that access to flexible, extra income makes a big difference for millions of people, and we’re constantly working to improve how we can best serve our driver community."

Uber's statement:

“Drivers are at the heart of our service─we can’t succeed without them─and thousands of people come into work at Uber every day focused on how to make their experience better, on and off the road. Whether it’s more consistent earnings, stronger insurance protections or fully-funded four-year degrees for drivers or their families, we’ll continue working to improve the experience for and with drivers.”

