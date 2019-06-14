Neighborhood of tiny homes grows on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Detroit's demolition program is changing the landscape of the city, leaving large swaths of open land in its wake.

Some of the land is being transformed from vacant to vibrant.

Residents might have spotted a growing group of tiny homes along the Lodge Freeway near the Davison on the city's east side.

The homes are impressive, and so is their story.

Local 4's Tim Pamplin spent the day there and learned about how the vibrant new community is lifting its residents up and getting them back on their feet.

