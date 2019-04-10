Neighborhood on Detroit's west side concerned with illegal dumping

DETROIT - Police are investigating a massive case of illegal dumping on Detroit's west side.

Neighbors are concerned about the health and safety hazards the dumping is creating in their community.

A vacant lot near the intersection of Westwood and Schoolcraft streets resembles a landfill. Layers of trash blanket the vacant lot.

Police are following multiple leads, but who is dumping is still unclear.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you witness illegal dumping in your neighborhood, try to get a license plate number and vehicle description while keeping a safe distance and report the information to the Improve Detroit app, or you can call the Detroit Police Department at 313-235-4359.

More information on the Improve Detroit app can be found here.

