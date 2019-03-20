Neighbors concerned over coyote den near I-75 and Mack Avenue in Detroit

DETROIT - Residents on Detroit's east side have said they've seen at least four coyotes recently.

The animals have taken up residence just off I-75 near Mack Avenue. With Ford Field, Comerica Park and a new apartment complex coming in residents are surprised to find a coyote den in some bushes.

Not far from the den is Spain Elementary School and parents there said they were unaware there was a coyote den nearby.

