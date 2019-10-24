Neighbors want damaged home that was site of St. Clair Shores standoff demolished

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - A barricaded gunman situation in July left a St. Clair Shores home damaged.

The house on Saint Margaret Street is still standing after SWAT team members used a robot and equipment to force their way inside and flood the basement during the multiday standoff.

The gunman, Tom Ihlenfeldt, and Carol Baur were found dead in the home.

Since the standoff, boards have been put up.

Some neighbors don't seem to care.

"Standing, not standing, I mean, it's not in a state of disrepair where it can't be fixed. It's only been a couple of months so it doesn't bother me none," neighbor Carl Boroughs said.

Other residents said they want the house demolished.

"That is an eyesore," said neighbor Geraldine Tucker. "People come out. That's what you see every day. Nobody wants to look at that."

City Attorney Robert Ihrie said that, after the city received complaints from neighbors, it filed a blight action to have the house restored or torn down.

Ihrie said the city is talking with the estate of the home to discuss its future.

