Gunman, woman found dead after standoff with police in St. Clair Shores

A SWAT team and bomb squad units spent nearly a day and a half surrounding the home, waiting for the man to surrender.

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - A gunman and woman died after a long standoff with police that started Thursday night. The gunman took his own life, sources confirmed to Local 4.

Police said the identities of the man and woman are not being released. The two were found dead inside a home in the area of Masonic Boulevard and Saint Margaret Street.

After hours of negotiation procedures with the gunman failed, SWAT officers made their way into the home where the gunman had barricaded himself and found him dead, officials say. Officers also located a 60-year-old woman inside the home. The gunman was 58 years old.

"Although the barricaded gunman situation has been brought to an end, this incident will be under investigation for some time," police said in a news release.

The intense standoff between police and the barricaded gunman that started Thursday continued until Saturday morning.

The situation started as a dispute between the man and his neighbors. The man became upset because his neighbors were lighting fireworks for the Fourth of July. Police said the man allegedly went outside and got into an argument with his neighbors because he didn't like the noise.

He reportedly went back into his home after the argument and got a rifle. Then, he went back outside and shot two people. Both of the victims are in stable condition and expected to recover.

Breaking: Police sources confirm the standoff in St. Clair Shores that started Thursday night at 10pm is over. The suspect took his own life. Still waiting for more details. @clickondetroit pic.twitter.com/4IR6HZvRI6 — Nick Monacelli (@nickmonacelli) July 6, 2019

