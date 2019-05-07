New business center headed to site of long-vacant Summit Place mall in Waterford Township

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Demolition began Tuesday at the vacant Summit Place Mall in Waterford Township, making way for a new development.

Summit Place was Michigan's first enclosed mall and had more than 1 million square feet of retail space. The mall closed in 2009. A Sears remained open on the site until 2014.

The space along Telegraph Road will be redeveloped into the Oakland County Business Center.

"Hopefully sooner than later we're going to have up to a million square feet of new buildings here," said Larry Emmons, JLL managing director.

The area is expected to house a variety of businesses, including commercial and retail.

"It's high time that redevelopment happens here," said Gary Wall, Waterford Township supervisor.

