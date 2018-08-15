New charges for Belleville man accused in now fatal hit-and-run of Detroit officer

DETROIT - A Belleville man is facing new charges after the Detroit police officer he's accused of striking with his vehicle died.

Jonathan David Cole, 19, was charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed 30-year-old officer Fadi Shukur.

The crash happened Aug. 4 at 2:40 a.m. Shukur was struck while he and his partner were assisting with a crowd control issue in the 18800 block of West McNichols near Stahelin Street in Detroit.

Detroit police officer Fadi Shukur (WDIV)

It's alleged that Cole struck Shukur with his vehicle at a high rate of speed while Shukur was walking to his scout car. Cole fled the scene, but later turned himself in at a Detroit police precinct.

Cole was charged with reckless driving causing serious impairment to a bodily function and failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment. A probable cause conference was held Tuesday morning.

Following the announcement of the officers death, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced amended charges. Cole is now facing second-degree murder, reckless driving causing death and failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault resulting in death.

Cole is expected to be arraigned in 36th District Court at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Jonathan Cole, 19, was charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed Detroit police officer Fadi Shukur. (WDIV)

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.