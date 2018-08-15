Detroit police officer dies two weeks after being struck in hit-and-run

A Detroit police officer struck in a hit-and-run earlier this month has died.

On Aug. 4, 2018 at 2:40 a.m. Detroit police officers were on the scene to assist with a crowd control issue in the 18800 block of West McNichols near Stahelin Street in Detroit.

It's alleged that Officer Fadi Shukur was walking to his scout car when 19-year-old Jonathan David Cole struck him with his vehicle while traveling at a high rate of speed. Cole fled the scene, but later turned himself in at a Detroit police precinct.

The 30-year-old officer was taken to a hospital where he was originally listed in critical condition on life support. He was a member of the Detroit police for a year, according to police Chief James Craig.

On Aug.7, 2018 Cole was charged with reckless driving causing serious impairment to a bodily function and failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment.

