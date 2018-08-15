New Dodge Durangos stolen from assembly plant on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Detroit police are working with state troopers to investigate a major theft at Chryler's Jefferson North Assembly Plant on the city's east side.

Thieves broke into the plant overnight and stole six new Dodge Durangos sitting on the lot, busting through the gate to get away, according to officials.

Local 4 exclusively obtained security camera video of the vehicle heist. It shows thieves crashing through the security gate around 3 a.m. and getting away with six high-end Dodge Durango SUVs.

The SRT models start at around $63,000, so the thieves took around $400,000 in vehicles from the plant.

Detroit police Chief James Craig said the crime is a concern to police.

"I can tell you this is the third incident," Craig said. "We are working it vigorously."

Craig said it's the third time thieves have gotten into a secured lot and made off with high-dollar vehicles in Detroit.

The first incident happened in May, when eight Dodge Ram trucks were stolen in the same manner. This time, the thieves drove the Durangos through the lot before crashing into the gate. One thief even jumped out and ran, police said.

