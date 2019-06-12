New Haven basketball coach accused of having sex with player pleads no contest

Latawn Turner at his arraignment on Feb. 4, 2019. (WDIV)

NEW HAVEN, Mich. - The varsity girls basketball coach at New Haven High School who was charged with having sex with a 17-year-old player pleaded no contest Wednesday.

Latwan Turner pleaded no contest to four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of gross indecency.

Turner is accused of having a series of sexual encounters with the girl in January and February.

Authorities said the encounters happened in Turner's car at multiple locations.

His sentencing is scheduled for July 24.

