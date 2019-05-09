New Haven coach charged with having sex with 17-year-old girl due in court

NEW HAVEN, Mich. - The varsity girls basketball coach at New Haven High School who was charged with having sex with a 17-year-old player, is due in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

Latwan Turner is accused of having a series of sexual encounters with the girl in January and February.

Authorities said the encounters happened in Turner's car at multiple locations, most recently Saturday at the Red Roof Inn at 11 Mile and Dequindre roads in Warren.

Latwan Turner (Macomb Daily/Mitch Hotts)

"Parents entrust their children to be mentored by their coaches," Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said. "We place our children’s lives in their hands every day. This man’s actions are an outrageous breach of that sacred trust. We are determined to hold him accountable under the law."

Turner is charged with four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of gross indecency.

Each criminal sexual conduct charge has a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison, and the gross indecency has a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison.

Turner has been placed on leave from his coaching assignment until further notice, the school superintendent announced.

Turner was arraigned Monday in 37th District Court. He is being held on a $250,000 bond, cash/surety only. He also must wear a GPS tether if released. The prosecution had requested a $1 million bond but the judge decided $250,000 and a tether is enough.

Turner said he works another job at night in Chesterfield Township. He lives with his wife and children.

Anyone with additional information about Turner is asked to call the Warren Police Department at 586-574-4700.

You can read the letter from the NHCS superintendent below:

"New Haven Community Schools is committed to the safety and well-being of our students and staff. That is why it saddens me that I am writing this letter to you today, but it is important that you have accurate information. On Saturday evening, I was notified by the Warren Police Department that the NHHS girls varsity coach Latwan Turner was arrested for the sexual assault of a 17-year-old NHHS student. I was told that he was taken into custody on Saturday afternoon. He has been placed on leave from the coaching assignment until further notice. New Haven administration will fully cooperate with the Warren Police Department as they conduct their investigation.

NHHS Principal Will Timmerman and I have agreed that additional counselors will be available this week to support students. This will be a difficult time for many students and staff, but we are committed to providing additional support as long as it is needed. It is important that we respect the privacy of the families that are directly affected at this time.

I appreciate your continued support and cooperation. The safety and well-being of our students remains a top priority of the district."

