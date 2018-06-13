New law could legalize online gambling in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. - A new law winding its way through Lansing is paving the way for Michigan residents to gamble without having to leave their homes.

Just two decades ago, the only places to legally gamble were Las Vegas and Atlantic City, New Jersey. Now, there's a push in Lansing to allow online gambling that would let residents place bets anywhere.

A bill passed in the House would allow casinos in Michigan to set up online gaming such as poker and sports betting.

Michigan residents could play in the next Motor City Casino poker tournament from their back porch, lay a bet down on the Tigers while on their way to the game or make a fourth-quarter wager from Ford Field.

Lawmakers think that if Michigan pushes a law through before neighboring states, gamblers will be hustling to place their bets here.

The upside is money. Two years ago, $5.9 billion was spent on gambling, which was an ace in the hole for tax revenue. About $1 billion of that money went to the state.

You can watch Jason Colthorp's full story in the video posted above.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.