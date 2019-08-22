New park on Detroit Riverfront to be named in honor of former Carhartt chairman, CEO

DETROIT - A new park along the Detroit Riverfront will be named after a former chairman and CEO of Carhartt.

The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy announced Thursday the former Atwater Beach in the East Riverfront neighborhood will be named Robert C. Valade Park.

"My dad loved the city of Detroit, and I know he would be proud to have his name associated with a part

of this cultural and recreational development on the Detroit River," Mark Valade said.

The park will complete a series of family-oriented parks along the East Riverfront.

It will feature a sandy beach with chairs and umbrellas, a pavilion with barbecue grills, playground houses, a musical garden and a shed that will have food available. Special events will be held in The Shed.

There will also be a floating bar named after Robert Valade. Bob's Barge will be 120 feet long. It will have several seating areas and planters made of recycled truck tailgates from Detroit automakers.

"He (Robert Valade) loved being outdoors on the riverfront and participated in numerous activities, from sailing to power boating to ice skating, and we hope that families across Metro Detroit and throughout Michigan get to create as many special memories out here as my father did," Mark Valade said.

The park will be at 2670 Atwater Street. A grand opening is expected to be held this fall.

