New parking garage, multiple mixed-use buildings and housing proposed for downtown Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. - Many new developments are proposed for downtown Birmingham.

The project, which would cost about $133 million, would include replacing the north parking garage on Woodward Avenue with a new seven-level garage and an ajoining five-story mixed-use building.

A new mixed-use development would also be built at the intersection of Bates and Willits streets. A five-story building that would be mostly residential space is also part of the plan.

City Manager Joe Valentine says the goal is to make the area more walkable and encourage people to live downtown

Valentine said parking revenue would pay for the project.

