New Sonic restaurant in Dearborn to offer halal for Muslim customers

DEARBORN, Mich. - A new Sonic location opened Wednesday in Dearborn, and it's the first to provide food catering those of the Muslim faith.

The new Sonic has added options to the menu.

"Fifty percent of the population in Dearborn is of Muslim descent," owner Tom Fakih said. "We researched it, and we looked into it, and figured that in order to make it, you have to serve both halal and non-halal."

Halal is meat prepared as prescribed by Muslim law. Fakih said he's proud to run a fast-food chain that provides halal meat for his Muslim customers.

"I like to eat the meat halal," customer Sabuni Hazem said. "This is like my country. I like this one. I am coming here."

As part of the religious practice, the Sonic had to be halal certified. According to Fakih, it's the first franchise in the country to provide this option. In the kitchen, the halal meat isn't only stored separately, but also cooked on a completely different grill.

"We managed to get the proper companies to serve us the halal," Fakihi said. "It's the same quality, same thing."

The location provides the same Sonic food customers love, delivered to cars or available for dine-in.

The new Sonic in Dearborn will be open from 9 a.m. until midnight most nights, serving halal and non-halal foods. Fakih said the hours are expected to be extended during the summer.

