New Year's Eve shootings: 6 people shot in 6 separate incidents across Detroit

DETROIT - Six people were shot in six separate incidents across the city of Detroit as the New Year was ushered in.

All six shootings were non-fatal.

The first shooting happened an hour before the ball dropped in Southwest Detroit, at a liquor store near Dix and Woodmere streets. Police said a 33-year-old man was shot in the left hand and was taken to the hospital. He told police he was leaving the store when he heard a popping sound and realized he had been shot.

About thirty minutes later, on the other side of the city, a 25-year-old man was dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach. Police said the shooting happened in the area of 7 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue. The victim is listed in critical condition.

Minutes after midnight, a 47-year-old man was outside his home in the 17500 block of Wanda Street when gunshots rang out and he realized he had been shot in the groin. The man was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

A woman was shot at about 12:30 a.m. while riding in the back seat of a Buick Verrano on the city’s east side. The vehicle was in the area of Gratiot Avenue and Eastburn Street when the shots were fired. The woman was shot in the left thigh and was taken to the hospital where she is listed in temporary serious condition.

A white Chevrolet Silverado was ditched outside the hospital at about 12:45 a.m. and a shooting victim was found in the rear passenger seat. Police said the man had a gunshot wound to the head and multiple areas of his body. He is listed in critical condition. Authorities said the truck had several bullet holes in the rear panel and believe the shooting happened in the 800 block of East State Fair Avenue.

Police said a 36-year-old man was shot at about 2 a.m. when he was walking down the street at Van Dyke and Hollywood Street on city’s east side. The man told police a man walked up to him and shot him near the C-Note Lounge. The victim ran to his home and was taken to the hospital.

Five of the six shooting victims were privately taken to the hospital.

No suspects were taken into custody.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.