Michigan Attorney General considering investigation into how MSU handled Larry Nassar situation

LANSING, Mich. - The office of Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette confirmed that it is considering an investigation into how Michigan State University handled the Larry Nassar sexual assault investigation.

Schuette's office is weighing whether there is enough to launch an investigation into how the situation with the sports doctor went on for so long and if anyone at the university knew what he was doing.

Nassar worked at Michigan State University and at USA Gymnastics, the Indianapolis-based group that trains Olympians. He admitted he molested gymnasts and kept a staggering collection of child pornography and was sentenced to 60 years in prison last month.

The university hired a former federal prosecutor to investigate whether the school handled things properly with Nassar. The prosecutor concluded in findings to the university that "Nassar fooled everyone around him -- patients, friends, colleagues and fellow doctors at MSU."

The findings also noted that the prosecutor’s investigation showed that no one at the school knew that Nassar was engaging in criminal behavior.

Schuette asked MSU for the findings and the university has turned over what it has.

Victims of Nassar addressed the MSU Board of Trustees Dec. 15. The victims and their attorney claim they have been trying for months to have a discussion with the university.

The university was accused of not doing enough to stop Nassar from assaulting the young athletes. Allegedly, the university had been receiving reports about sexual assault since the 1990s, the victims claimed. MSU board members denied that they were ever informed of the abuse.

The board said they were conducting an investigation.

