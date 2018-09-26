'Ninja' robs St. Clair Shores jewelry store

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - He was crafty enough a criminal to succeed in breaking into a jewelry store, but it's his notable disguise that has the cops talking and the jewelry shop owner laughing.

"He looks like a ninja, a blue ninja," said Detective Steve Stindt.

The burglary happened at Michael Agnello Jewelers in St. Clair Shores early Saturday morning.

"We cracked up at it, it's pretty hilarious," said owner Michael Agnello.

At 1 p.m. Friday a newer vintage black four-door Silverado pulled up to the store.

The driver got out and once inside asked questions about a worthless stone he wanted to sell. Then he left.

At midnight, the same vehicle returned, the driver got out, looked in the windows, paced, spoke on the phone and left again.

Four hours later, the ninja showed up. Police believe it's the same guy, but not the same truck.

The blue ninja did thousands of dollars of damage.

St. Clair Shores police believe they have a person of interest but they are not sure, so they're asking for people to take a close look at the video and to contact them if they know anything at (586) 445-5300.

