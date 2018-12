Nino Salvaggio opened their fourth Metro Detroit location this week in Bloomfield Hills.

The luxury grocery market opened this week on Maple Road and Telegraph Road. The site used to be a Kroger store.

Nino Salvaggio also has locations in St. Clair Shores, Troy and Clinton Township.

Nino Salvaggio offers one of the best selections around, including a premiere deli, catering, online ordering and a full slate of market products.

