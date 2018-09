HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities are investigating an incident that occurred Friday night on Lake Shannon in Hartland Township.

A seaplane had successfully landed on Lake Shannon, located east of U.S. 23 and north of M-59, and was taxiing when wind caught the wings and knocked the plane over.

The two people in the plane were not injured.

